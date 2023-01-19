Durham native, Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley's collection to be auctioned off

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The collection of fashion icon Andre Leon Talley is set to be auctioned off.

The former Vogue editor grew up in Durham, went to Hillside High School and attended North Carolina Central University.

Talley's estate will be auctioning off his collectibles in an in-person and online auction.

The auction is expected to garner up to a million dollars in sales. Proceeds will benefit the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham and as well as Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City, where Talley's funeral was held.

Talley who passed away a year ago was an American fashion journalist known for his work in shaping U.S. Vogue and fashion as a whole.