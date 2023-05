The deadly wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on NC Highway 2427 in Cameron.

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a head-on crash Monday in Harnett County.

The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on NC Highway 2427 in Cameron.

When emergency crews arrived - they found both vehicles with a lot of front-end damage.

The driver of a Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the car were taken to Moore Regional Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.