1 killed in 5-car crash on Hwy 70 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Johnston County early Friday morning.According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers, a silver car crashed on Highway 70 around 5:45 a.m. The car blocked several lanes of Highway 70, but did not have its lights on after crashing.Two cars, a silver truck and a white tow truck tried to swerve around the car, but the tow truck hit the car, causing it to spin into the truck. A fourth car, driven by Lahoma Ruth Arthur, then hit the first car.Then, officers said a Sheetz gas tanker hit the driver-side door of Arthur's car. Arthur was killed in the crash.The driver of the first car was charged with misdemeanor death and a lane control violation.Highway patrol officers said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.Westbound lanes of Highway 70 were blocked for three hours while investigators cleared the scene. Lanes are now back open.