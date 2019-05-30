'It's hard to move forward:' Father of Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raleigh pleads for clues to find his son's killer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The murder of a Fort Bragg soldier in Raleigh continues to haunt his family.

Army Specialist Jose Melendez Jr. was shot in the jaw and killed in 2017.

His father and other family members are holding on to hope that someone will come forward with clues as to who committed this crime.

"Somebody out there knows something and all we want is for them to come forward," said Andy Ramos, Melendez father. "There is a family out there in serious pain and we try every day to move forward."

The family continues to keep Melendez memory alive by running marathons in his honor. They have also dedicated a stone outside the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in his honor.

Melendez had joined the Army with intentions of making a career out of it.

"What he wanted to do was follow in my footsteps and go Special Forces. Unfortunately, he was not able to do that," said Ramos.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 919-834-4357.

