Bear in their backyard makes Fayetteville couple 'kind of uneasy'

The bear, still on the loose, was spotted at a home in Fayetteville's Arran Lakes neighborhood.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bear sightings are not uncommon across North Carolina, but one in your yard is always unsettling.

A Fayetteville couple is on edge Tuesday after they discovered that a bear was in their backyard.

The bear stumbled onto a home in the Arran Lakes neighborhood on Paisley Avenue. The big mammal is still on the loose, but the homeowners say they haven't seen any sign of the bear since Monday.

Brenda Gordon said her husband spotted the bear in the couple's surveillance footage a few hours later on his phone. Gordon said she is shocked because she's never seen a bear in her yard in the 30 years she's been living in it.

Usually, she and her family like to take walks in the neighborhood in the evening. But now, Gordon said she is concerned as she knows the bear is still out there.

"Now we're cutting on every light as we're walking through the yard," Gordon said. "And I've been kind of uneasy because I'm thinking that she's coming back because that bear just seemed comfortable to be in my yard. So now I'm wondering that maybe he or she was there before."

