Obscene imagery and hateful language were spray-painted all over a church in Fayetteville on Gillespie Street.

1 arrested, 3 others sought in vandalizing of Fayetteville church, other downtown locations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Friday that four people have been charged in the vandalizing of a church and similar crimes in the downtown area.

The investigation began Nov. 9 when obscene imagery and hateful language were spray-painted on Greater Unity Tabernacle Christian Church on Gillespie Street.

The church is across the street from the Cumberland County Detention Center. Though the detention center has cameras nearby across the street, the sheriff's office said at the time that the church was just out of the shot and that the security cameras' lenses didn't capture the incident.

Investigators found that other areas in the 100 block of Person Street had been vandalized the same day. And on Thursday morning, police were called back to Unity Tabernacle for another report of vandalism. This time, officers found that six other locations in downtown had also been vandalized.

Using surveillance video gathered from the different areas, detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle and four people for the vandalism incidents.

One of the four suspects, Dominic Smith, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy, graffiti violation, and injury to personal property.

Three other suspects remain at large.

Raybert Robinson, 21, of Fayetteville, was charged with 10 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy, and graffiti violation.

Quantavis Moultrie, 21, of Hope Mills, was charged with 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy, graffiti violation, and injury to personal property.

Gabriel Kroes, 19, of Fayetteville, was charged with 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy, graffiti violation, and injury to personal property.

Smith is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $65,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of the suspects at large is asked to contact Detective B. Gerald at (910) 309-7768.

If you have concerns about suspicious activity in your community, anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.