Two roads are closed in Fayetteville following a serious crash.

Road closed in Fayetteville following serious crash, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two roads are closed in Fayetteville following a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Murchison Road and Shaw Mill Road.

Murchison Road from Country Club Road to Shaw Mill Road are currently closed.

No more information has been released.

Check back for updates.