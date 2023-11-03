Hundreds of Wheel of Fortune fans fill Crown Theatre for live event

Organizers say about 700 people came out to the show.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wheel of Fortune fans had a ball at the Crown Theater Thursday night in Fayetteville. A live production of the show stopped in America's 'Can Do' city as part of its national tour.

Audience members could hardly contain their exhilaration as Wheel of Fortune Live kicked off at the theater. Fans told ABC11 it's thrilling to see the show live after watching it for decades on TV.

Generations of fans turned out for the show as they filled up the theater.

Monica Fuller said it was her second time coming to the live show in Fayetteville. She said the great crowd and the palpable energy in the theater is what brought her back.

"You see all these people around you in person and the excitement they have. It's just exciting to be there, hoping, cheering. It's just an awesome experience," Fuller said.

With Mark L. Walberg as the host, contestants got to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve puzzles like in the famous show. Margaret Sturdivant says she brought her family all the way from Chapel Hill to sit in the VIP section.

"Maybe somebody gets to go home with a car or $25,000 and that's exciting. You think, 'Wow, that could be me,'" she said.

Organizers say about 700 people came out to the show. The big winner of the night could have won a trip to Paris, but the last contestant lost in the final bonus round.

