Fayetteville, Cumberland County on pace to exceed 2018's homicide number

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With two months left in 2019, Cumberland County is on its way to exceeding last year's homicide numbers.

Since the beginning of October, Fayetteville PD says there have been 20 homicides this year. They are just four shy from 2018's 24 murders.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office has matched last year's number at six homicides.

"That is alarming and disheartening," Johnny Wilson said.

Wilson is the Executive Director at the Fayetteville Urban Ministry. He, along with others in the organization, work closely with FPD and the CCSO to encourage community policing and help young people find purpose.

FPD officials told ABC 11 that many of the murders are not random but between individuals that know each other, making it more difficult to tackle the number head-on.

Wilson said he believes instilling wholesome values in the younger generation is where you can address the homicide number, along with other crimes.

"We reach out to kids in holding them accountable. That starts at yay-high," Wilson said.

Wilson said programs like Find-A-Friend, a mentoring program that helps at-risk children, will enrich them with positive relationships that instill good values that can be applied for a lifetime.

"So many times these kids have not been asked one question and that is, 'why, why are you doing that?'" Wilson said.

FPD adds that many homicide cases go on behind closed doors, making it more vital that the community remains attentive and to have a watchful eye.

Wilson says that's the key to combating many of the crimes the community deals with.

"It impacts and affects all of us. It doesn't just happen over there. This is our community as a whole," Wilson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countycrimemurderhomicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another fatal shooting in Durham makes 6 shot in 16 hours
Chapel Hill firefighter battling cancer one month after losing wife
New device? Don't fall for this activation scam
Rent in Raleigh and Durham rising at a faster rate than US
Wake County man accused of peeping into Holly Springs bedroom
First-look at Cary's new multi-million dollar regional library
'Disappointed': Smokable hemp farmers react after ban passes
Show More
Apples sold in NC being recalled due to listeria
School warns parents of possible financial aid scam
Customer threatens to give Durham store employee HIV
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Fayetteville continues homeless center plans without county support
More TOP STORIES News