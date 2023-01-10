High school girls' basketball coach charged with sex crimes involving a student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A girls' basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville is now facing charges of sexual battery and indecent liberties with a student.

On Tuesday, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 60-year-old Thurston Jackie Robinson.

Robinson is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of indecent liberties with a student. Cumberland County Schools told the Fayetteville Observer that Robinson was a volunteer coach at the school, and he was suspended from coaching duties when the allegations surfaced.

Further details about the crimes have not been released. However, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office did offer this advice to parents in light of the case:

"Parents, please discuss with your children what contact is appropriate and what is inappropriate. This case is still open, and more charges may be forthcoming."

Robinson's first court appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have any information about this case, call Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548. People can also contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.