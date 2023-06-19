WATCH LIVE

Couple found dead inside Fayetteville home

Monday, June 19, 2023 1:39AM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple was found dead inside their home Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Police responded to an urgent well-being check by a resident's family member just after 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Torbay Drive. When officers arrived they found Lewis Robinson,50, and his wife, Sandra Robinson, 58, of Fayetteville, inside with gunshot wounds. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527.

