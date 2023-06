At least 5 killed in Harnett County house fire, sheriff confirms

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County Fire is on the scene of a house fire with multiple deaths.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office confirm at least five people died in the fire.

The house is located on Camp Ground Lane in Broadway, North Carolina.

The sheriff's office said they're early in the investigation and had no other details to release at this time.

ABC11 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as information becomes available.