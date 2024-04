2 killed in Moore County mobile home fire

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead because of an overnight fire in Moore County.

The fire started at a mobile home on Union Church Road, near Carthage.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and showed the mobile home with heavy damage on the inside.

