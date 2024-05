Home used in iconic film 'Bull Durham' selling for $1.6 million

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A piece of movie history is up for sale in the Triangle.

A house used in the iconic feature film "Bull Durham" is selling for $1.6 million.

It was used as the home of Susan Sarandon's character, Annie Savoy, in the film.

The house was built in 1880 and is located on North Mangum Street in the old North Durham neighborhood, not far from the historic Durham athletic park.