Fire broke out at Sir Walter Apartments in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire broke out in an apartment complex Monday morning in downtown Raleigh.

Sir Walter Apartments residents were seen sitting outside the building as firefighters worked inside.

The complex is located on Fayetteville Street.

ABC11 is working to learn the cause of the fire.