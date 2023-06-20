The fire happened Sunday morning on Camp Ground Lane, all five people inside the house died including a family friend and his two sons.

'Lost my soulmate.' Woman says man, his sons killed in fire had plans to go to lake for Father's Day

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Families and friends in Harnett County are mourning after five people were lost in a house fire in Broadway.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's office identified the victims as Michael Breymeyer, 74, Tammy Breymeyer, 58, Daniel Garner, 39, and Garner's two sons, Carson and Caleb.

Amanda Cox was Garner's fiancé, Caleb's mother, and a stepmother to Carson.

"My world crumbled yesterday. My heart feels like about how that house looks because I don't know why, but I lost my soulmate and I lost my son, and I lost I lost the best stepson anybody could have ever asked for. Daniel was the best daddy, and that's the only reason I can assume the boys were allowed to go with him," Cox said.

The fire happened Sunday morning on Camp Ground Lane. The sheriff's office says the Breymeyers lived at the home; Garner was staying there at the time. Garner's sons were sleeping over with him for Father's Day weekend; they had plans to go to a lake for Father's Day in the morning.

However, when Garner wasn't responding to Cox's texts, she knew something was wrong. She remembers her fiancé as a generous man with his heart on his sleeve:

"If he knew you were having a hard time, he would listen and he would give you the best advice he could come up with," Cox said.

Video from Chopper 11

Neighbors react to Harnett County fire