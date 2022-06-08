1 person dead, 3 seriously injured in Fayetteville crash involving 3 cars

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has died in a three car accident in Fayetteville.

Wednesday afternoon, Fayetteville police responded to a crash on Gillis Hill Road at around 4 p.m. Officials said one person as killed in the crash and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Gillis Hill Road is closed between Raeford Road and Stoney Point Road while police investigate the crash.

There are no more details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
