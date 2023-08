Crews have been on the scene since just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fire is burning in Fayetteville and fire crews say they are choosing to let it burn out.

The fire department says this is the result of a large storage pile of railroad ties catching fire on Shaw Mill Road off of Murchison Road.

Crews have been on the scene since just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Shaw Mill Road is closed at the Meharry Drive intersection closest to Rosehill Road.

Drivers in that area are asked to find an alternate route.