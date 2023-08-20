Man seriously injured in shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting left a man seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to calls about a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shades Place. when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream