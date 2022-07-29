Hundreds of Goodyear factory workers in Fayetteville walk out after no deal reached

Union workers at the Goodyear tire factory in Fayetteville went on strike Friday after failing to come to an agreement with the employer over wage increases.

Because of the impasse, union representatives of the United Steelworkers of America say their negotiations with Goodyear have been pushed another 24 hours for a rolling extension.

Friday's action is the latest major divide between Goodyear and its workers dating back to 2006, the first-time workers staged a walkout that lasted about three months. Employees have been close to striking several times since, as recently as 2019.

According to the United Steelworkers of America website, workers are at odds with Goodyear over wage increases, as well as what the workers believe are exorbitant raises to health insurance premiums. Workers are also demanding more vacation time for longstanding employees and high performers.

"Tire production will run at normal capacity as both parties continue negotiations in good faith," Goodyear told ABC11 in a statement Friday afternoon. "We do not anticipate interruptions to customer service and will notify our partners should that change."