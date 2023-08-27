Fayetteville State police, Fayetteville police investigating body found near campus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department and Fayetteville State Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a home near campus.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, just after 4 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Coley Drive to help Fayetteville State Police with a death investigation. Officers said FSU Police responded to a request for a well-being check by a family member. When FSU officers arrived, they found a woman's body inside the residence.

The woman's identity and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243.

