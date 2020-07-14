FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old drowned Sunday in Fayetteville, sparking a push for water safety from city leaders.
Fayetteville Fire Department said it actually responded to three separate drowning incidents on July 12.
Two of the incidents involved 1-year-olds; the third incident involved a 17-year-old.
All three incidents happened at residential locations. Investigators said one of the 1-year-olds and the 17-year-old were saved, but the other 1-year-old did not survive.
With all Fayetteville public pools and splash pads closed this summer due to COVID-19, city leaders acknowledge that more people may be inclined to use private pools and other bodies of water. They released the following warning:
Drowning is silent and lifeguards may not be present in an area or unaware of the situation. Safe Kids recommends learning five water survival skills, detailed here. Adults are encouraged to monitor young swimmers without distractions.
Note: Video in this article is from a previous story about water safety
City leaders make push for water safety after 1-year-old drowns at Fayetteville home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More