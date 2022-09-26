Drivers could see more lowered speed limits in Fayetteville

The Fayetteville City Council is discussing whether to lower the speed limit on Bailey Lake Road from Strickland Bridge Road to Bingham Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, Fayetteville's city council will deliberate whether to take another major stand against speeding by again reducing speed limits in the city. The move comes as a response to residents' frustration about frequent wrecks and deaths.

The City council will decide whether to lower the speed limit on Bailey Lake Road from Strickland Bridge Road to Bingham Drive. The state's Department of Transportation recommends the speed limit there be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph. If put into effect, this speed limit reduction would be the fourth one since July.

Reductions previously were implemented on Cliffdale Road between Raeford and Riley roads, Pamalee Drive between Bragg Boulevard and Ramsey Street, and Stoney Point Road between Dundle Road and the Hoke County line.

It is not yet clear whether the reductions have made measurable improvements in lowering speeding and traffic accidents. However, officials such as Mayor Mitch Colvin and Councilmember D.J. Haire say lowering speed limits to enhance road safety is a priority.

Lila Green has only been living in Fayetteville for about a month and already sees it as a big issue.

"People are pretty aggressive out here. The speed limit will be 40, and I'm going about maybe 38 and people are probably going about 50, 60," she said. "They don't use blinkers, and if you're going straight ahead, they'll cross right in front of you if you're not going the speed limit that people around you are going to."