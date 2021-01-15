Man killed when car crashes into concrete embankment on I-295 off-ramp in Fayetteville

I-295 in Fayetteville is currently closed from Cliffdale Road to Raeford Road due to a deadly crash earlier this AM. Avoid the area while police investigate.#ABC11 #Traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 15, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died when his vehicle crashed into a concrete embankment near I-295 in Fayetteville on Friday morning.The crash happened around 4:45 at the intersection of the I-295 off ramp and Raeford Road. Police found a vehicle that had collided with the embankment and been torn in multiple pieces.A 38-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not identified in a release.I-295 between Cliffdale Road and Raeford Road is still closed as police investigate. Drivers are asked to use a different route if possible.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.