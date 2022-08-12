New Fayetteville city council sworn in at inauguration ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville ushered in a new era with an inauguration ceremony for the latest city council Thursday.

The ceremony took place at Fayetteville State University's Seabrook Auditorium.

Mayor Mitch Colvin is embarking on his third term in office. Four newcomers were also sworn in for city council seats for the first time. Brenda McNair was sworn in for District 7. Deno Hondros was sworn in for District 9. Derrick Thompson was sworn in for District 6. Mario Benavente was also sworn in for District 3 after maintaining a razor-thin lead over Antonio Jones, his predecessor.

Residents told ABC11 that they would like to see the new council prioritize improvements to Fayetteville's safety and infrastructure.

"We walk our dogs every day and there's just not a lot of places for pedestrians to walk without fear of getting hit by a car or things like that. And then I have noticed there aren't a lot of bike paths," said Cassandra Cutbirth.

Another resident also voiced concerns about safety.

"Sometimes as like, a young woman walking around alone, I would just like to feel a little bit safer," said Jenna Hansen. "Not necessarily downtown but around like, the Skibo area, places like that. I wouldn't feel safe sitting in my car alone."

The new council will have its first meeting on Hay Street to address city business on Aug. 22.