Fayetteville PD detective fired, accused of sending inappropriate messages to rape victims

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville Police detective is no longer employed after facing accusations of sending inappropriate messages via social media to rape victims whose cases he worked.

In a dismissal letter obtained by ABC11, the letter was delivered to Officer Paul G. Matrafailo III on May 7, 2019.

Officer Matrafailo had been a part of FPD since July 27, 2009.

Between January 28, 2019, and March 5, 2019, after attending alcohol-substance abuse sessions for four months, Matrafailo was assigned to the Field Operations Bureau / Cross Creek Property and Fraud Unit, per FPD.

On March 5 the department received a complaint that Matrafailo had contacted a sexual assault victim via Instagram. The letter states the officer began a conversation with the woman that she felt was inappropriate, even allegedly making another attempt on March 9.

According to the letter, Matrafailo was the detective for this woman's sexual assault case in September 2016. The woman reported that she never provided the detective her social media.

FPD served Matrafailo a Notice of Administrative Investigation on March 15; he appealed and a hearing was conducted by Chief Gina Hawkins on May 2.

After reviewing testimony and other pieces of evidence, Chief Hawkins terminated Matrafailo five days later.

The Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County said three women, including the one mentioned in the letter, were subject to Matrafailo inappropriate behavior.

The organization said it believes there could be more women affected and is asking them to step forward for guidance and counseling.
