Fayetteville Police make arrest in 1990 rape case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It took nearly 30 years, but Fayetteville Police think they finally have their man in connection with a cold-case rape investigation.Timothy Keller, 60, of Florida has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.The reported rape happened April 25, 1990. The victim told police she was at an ATM on Hope Mills Road when she was kidnapped at gunpoint, driven to an isolated location and raped.Detectives investigated the case in 1990, but it went unsolved. The case was recently reopened by detectives with Hope Mills Police and Fayetteville Police's Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit after sending off the sexual assault kit for DNA testing.Keller is already serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida for unrelated charges. He will be extradited to North Carolina.Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1163 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.