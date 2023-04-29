Police in Fayetteville are investigating a homicide involving two people Friday evening.

Officer who failed to report for duty found dead along with wife at home, Fayetteville chief says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville police officer who failed to report for duty Friday was found shot dead along with his wife at their home, Police Chief Kem Braden said.

Braden said supervisors went to the officer's residence in the 1300 block of Vandenberg Drive to check on him about 6 p.m. They entered the home and found the pair dead inside.

FPD identified the victims as Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres. They both had sustained gunshot wounds.

Police described the case as a homicide investigation.

Because the incident involved a current and active Fayetteville police officer, FPD requested that the State Bureau of Investigation step in and assume the criminal investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

WATCH: Braden's full news briefing