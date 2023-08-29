Fayetteville Police burst into home, arrest man in sexual assault case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police made a quick arrest in a recent sexual assault case thanks to the quick thinking of a witness who called 911.

Offices responded on Aug. 21 to the 600 block of Duggins Way for a reported home invasion in progress.

A man who called 911 told the dispatcher that he saw a man force his way into a woman's home. He also said that when he tried to stop the intruder, the man locked the door. The witness said he then heard the woman screaming, and that's when he called 911.

When officers arrived, they heard the victim screaming for help and they forced their way into the home, where they found the woman and intruder and took him into custody.

Antonio Ross Fayetteville Police Department

That man was identified Tuesday as Antonio Ross, 42. He was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, second-degree kidnapping, and assault on a female.

Ross is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

