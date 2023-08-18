Woman possibly abducted from Fayetteville home following shooting, suspect at large, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for a woman who was possibly abducted from her home after a shooting Friday.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to calls about a shooting in the area of Second Street and Lynn Avenue. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that Shalen Felder, 22, was involved in a "domestic altercation" with a man. Police said the altercation led to the man firing shots and driving away with the woman.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a dark in color small crossover SUV.

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident, or the whereabouts of the victim or suspect, to call 911.

