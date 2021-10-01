Fayetteville man shot dead during argument, suspect at large

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man after an argument erupted in gunfire Thursday night.Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Coronation Drive for a shooting call.Police said there was an argument outside of a home that escalated into gun violence. Officers found the gunshot victim outside of the residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect fled before police arrived.The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.No other details were immediately available.Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910)703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app.