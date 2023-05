A 30-year-old man died after being shot during an altercation inside a vehicle on Kienast Drive, Fayetteville Police said.

Man shot and killed after fight inside car, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

FPD said it happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Kienast Drive when two men got into an altercation inside a vehicle.

During the fight, shots were fired and Terence Hogue was struck.

Hogue, 30, died at the scene.

FPD did not release many details about the other man involved but said he and Hogue knew each other.