32-year-old charged with shooting, killing 2 teens who crashed car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old has been charged in the deaths of two teenagers who were shot and then crashed their car in Fayetteville.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Gillespie Street near Owen Drive on October 10.

Fayetteville Police Department investigators said the shooting resulted in one car crashing on Gillespie Street. Two men in the car, 19-year-old Joshua Reddick and 18-year-old Devon Hargrove, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person in the car had serious injuries because of the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Nearly two weeks later, officers with Fayetteville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team found Kurtis Trashone Williams, 32, and arrested him. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He is currently in jail on no bond.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

