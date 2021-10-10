Two men killed in overnight Fayetteville shooting, crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after two men were killed in an overnight shooting which ended in a crash.It happened around 3 a.m. on Gillespie Street near Owen Drive.Police said the shooting resulted in one car crashing on Gillespie Street. Two men in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person in the car has serious injuries because of the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.The victims have been identified as Joshua Reddick, 19, of Greenville, and Devon Hargrove, 18, of Tarboro. Next of kin for both victims have been notified.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.