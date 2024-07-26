Former Fayetteville basketball stand out remembered after fatal crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Corey Baker remembers Jamael Carter, he thinks about him on and off the basketball court.

"I just know when I heard it, it just broke my heart," Baker said. "Number one I want the world to know he's a great guy."

Carter was killed early Thursday morning in Fayetteville at Elliott Farm and Johnson Farm Roads.

The roads were slick and police said he hit multiple trees and died instantly.

"He was the type of player I wanted our guys to be like and play like," Baker said. "He is the prime example of the program I'm to build."

Baker is now a coach at Harding High School in Charlotte but coached Carter in Fayetteville at Northwood Temple Academy. He also knew Carter's entire family and worked with his dad.

Carter went on to finish at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Harnett County before going to Averett University in Danville, Virginia. His college basketball team paid tribute to him on Facebook on Thursday night.

Carter was the team's point guard who had just graduated in May. He had also received a service award the last two years.

"I wasn't always his favorite person but he respected me and even though I coached him hard, he'd go out and do what I asked him to do," Coach Baker said. "I will make sure his spirit is carried with me that my guys know who he was."