I-95 lanes shut down after crash leaves 5 dead in Wilson County

Five people were killed in a crash involving two passenger cars and two tractor-trailers on I-95 North.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 North in Wilson County, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 11 was over the scene near Mile Marker 113.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. and involved two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles, one of which was flipped in the roadway.

Identities of the victims were not immediately known, a Highway Patrol spokesman said. Troopers are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Traffic was backed up for about five miles.

An ABC11 news crew at the scene is working to gather more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.