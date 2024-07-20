Motorcyclist dies after crashing into two vehicles on Durham highway, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Durham.

The Durham Police Department said officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 98 and Chandler Road.

Police said a man on a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was driving east on NC Highway 98 when the front end of the motorcycle hit the back of a Jeep that was stopped and waiting to turn left onto Chandler Road. After hitting the Jeep, the motorcycle crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and collided with the front of a 2018 Nissan work van.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator G. Munter at 919-560-4935 ext. 29448.