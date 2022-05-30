Fayetteville police investigating shooting that spans three different locations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said they are investigating a shooting that spans three different locations in the city.

The first scene is at the Airborne Hookah Lounge. Officers taped off the front and rear of the business and the neighboring Auto Zone store.


The second scene is at Raeford Road and Bunce Road where police checked out a car. And the third scene is on Montclair Road and Rock Spring Road where another car may have been involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
