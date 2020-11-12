Child shot, man and woman killed during Fayetteville home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman were killed and a girl was injured in a home invasion shooting at a Fayetteville mobile home park on Thursday afternoon, Fayetteville Police Department officers said.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive in the Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park just before 3:15 p.m., where they taped off a large portion of the community.
A preliminary investigation revealed the home invasion suspect(s) entered the home and shot the man, woman and girl. The two adults -- who have not been identified at this time -- were pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigators said the girl, who was shot in the leg, was taken to the hospital, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information is currently available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
