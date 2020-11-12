Child shot, man and woman killed during Fayetteville home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman were killed and a girl was injured in a home invasion shooting at a Fayetteville mobile home park on Thursday afternoon, Fayetteville Police Department officers said.Officers responded to the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive in the Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park just before 3:15 p.m., where they taped off a large portion of the community.A preliminary investigation revealed the home invasion suspect(s) entered the home and shot the man, woman and girl. The two adults -- who have not been identified at this time -- were pronounced dead on arrival.Investigators said the girl, who was shot in the leg, was taken to the hospital, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.No suspect information is currently available.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.