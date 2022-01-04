Man found shot dead inside Fayetteville boutique

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 3 p.m. at Southern City Swag Boutique at 4621 Yadkin Road.
A man inside the business had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
The case remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
