Man found shot dead inside Fayetteville boutique

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found shot dead inside Fayetteville boutique

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a business.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 3 p.m. at Southern City Swag Boutique at 4621 Yadkin Road.

A man inside the business had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillesmall businesshomicide investigationgun violencefayetteville police departmentman killed
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper urges everyone get vaccinated, boosted
Zillow ranks Raleigh's housing market No. 3 in the nation
State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop
Wendell woman stuck in I-95 traffic nightmare in Virginia
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
More TOP STORIES News