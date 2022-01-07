2 people injured in Fayetteville shooting that sprayed bullet holes in nearby house, truck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a shooting injured two people late Thursday night.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at Walker Street and McArthur Road. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

ABC11's breaking news crews were on the scene and reported more than 30 evidence markers on the road, as well as several bullet holes on the side of the house and neighbor's pickup truck.

Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
