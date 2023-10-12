Fayetteville man charged with statutory rape of child, other sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged with several sex crimes involving a child, including statutory rape.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested John Randel Morris Jr., 59, of Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Morris was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, and two counts of statutory rape of a child.

John Randel Morris Jr. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Morris was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $200,000 secured bond for the indecent liberties charges and denied bond for the other charges.

At a first court appearance Thursday, the judge increased his bond to $750,000.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to please contact Youth Services Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or to remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood