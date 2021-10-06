pedestrian killed

Man struck, killed by train in downtown Fayetteville; several intersections closed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Fayetteville intersections are closed after a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon.

Fayetteville police said it happened just before 1 p.m. near the area of W. Russell Street and Winslow Street.

Officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several intersections are closed and are expected to remain so for an extended period of time while officers investigate.

Hay Street at Winslow Street, Russell Street at Winslow Street and Rankin Street at Winslow Street are all closed. Alternate routes include Blount Street and Rowan Street.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillenctrain accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfayetteville newsroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Woman hit, killed while walking down road in Clayton
Man hit, killed on I-440 in Raleigh overnight
Woman dies after being struck by driver in Raleigh
Angier woman dies after being struck in hospital parking deck
TOP STORIES
NC State Fair: Updated COVID protocols released
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
Infant found alive in Dunn motel room with 3 dead adults
LATEST: 427,000 at-home COVID-19 tests recalled
Parents sue in N. Texas boy's death from brain-eating amoeba
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
Show More
Bragg soldier killed on base identified as father of 4
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Dept. of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Businesses forced to close due to Durham water main break
More TOP STORIES News