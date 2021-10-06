Man struck, killed by train in downtown Fayetteville; several intersections closed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Fayetteville intersections are closed after a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon.Fayetteville police said it happened just before 1 p.m. near the area of W. Russell Street and Winslow Street.Officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Several intersections are closed and are expected to remain so for an extended period of time while officers investigate.Hay Street at Winslow Street, Russell Street at Winslow Street and Rankin Street at Winslow Street are all closed. Alternate routes include Blount Street and Rowan Street.