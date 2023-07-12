Fayetteville police charge man in prolonged violent assault of woman

Fayetteville Police said a woman told them she had been held against her will and assaulted during a three-day span at the Econo Lodge and Red Roof Inn on Cedar Creek Road.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a violent kidnapping and assault case.

Police said Tuesday that a woman told them she had been held against her will and assaulted during a three-day span at the Econo Lodge and Red Roof Inn on Cedar Creek Road.

She then escaped to the nearby Holiday Inn on Cedar Creek Road after she said she saw the suspect leave the area in her car. There, she called 9-1-1 on July 1.

Police said she had bruising and multiple injuries. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Michael McLaurin, 32, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of assault by strangulation, eight counts of first-degree kidnapping, six counts of first-degree forcible rape, three counts of assault on a female, one count of habitual misdemeanor assault, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was arrested on July 7 by Fayetteville PD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. McLaurin is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $925,000 secure bond.

