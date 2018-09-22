Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov



Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).



Using the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices at fema.gov/mobile-app



Texting DRC and a zip code to 43362 (4FEMA). Standard message and data rates apply

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Fayetteville to help victims of Hurricane Florence.The new center is located at 1225 Ramsey Street.The center will offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in the counties included in the North Carolina major disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence and the subsequent floods.According to a release, FEMA will be accepting applications for serious damage only.Other centers will be opening soon in the affected areas as well.Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the state and other interests will be at the centers to talk about assistance and to help anyone who needs guidance in filing an application.The centers will all be accessible to people with disabilities.Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center by:North Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Lenoir, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Robison, Sampson, and Wayne counties may apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Florence.