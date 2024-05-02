UCLA protest: Police seeking to disperse protesters as crowd grows in size | WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- A large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters remained at the UCLA campus early Thursday after authorities declared an unlawful assembly and began preparing to disperse the protesters.

The dispersal order was issued after 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department declared a tactical alert as officers in riot gear positioned themselves on campus to remove protesters who all day had been signaling their intentions to dig in to their positions.

A large law enforcement presence was deployed on the campus late Wednesday, but it was unclear when - or if - officers would move in against the encampment.

An unlawful assembly was declared at UCLA even as crowds in a pro-Palestine encampment and a pro-Israel counter-protest group were growing in size.

The law enforcement presence stood in contrast to the scene that unfolded the night before, when counter-demonstrators attacked the pro-Palestinian encampment.

During the daytime, members of the pro-Palestinian protest group were handing out supplies that included umbrellas, helmets, gas masks and goggles. A sign at one tent read "Protection kits 4 tonight." Some protesters were also seen bringing in plywood to rebuild walls that had been torn down during the overnight chaos.

"What happens next in my eyes is we still stay here," said Alicia Verdugo, one of the student protesters. "We stay here until further notice, until our demands are met."

An official crowd size was not available but footage from AIR7 HD showed what appeared to be thousands of people.

Police have ordered protesters to disperse from the UCLA campus after an encampment grew in size during the daytime Wednesday.

A large law enforcement presence, including LAPD, the Sheriff's Department and CHP, was also on campus Wednesday in contrast to the night before.

By around 8 p.m. dozens of officers in riot gear appeared to be positioning themselves in skirmish lines.

The night before, at least 15 people were injured during hours of clashes. There was no police presence on campus for at least three hours as protesters and counter-protesters fought, in some cases using metal barricades and plywood as weapons, as well as deploying bear spray and tear gas.

UCLA authorities were facing sharp criticism Wednesday over their apparent delay in requesting assistance from police. When CHP and LAPD officers were finally brought in, they began clearing the crowds around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.