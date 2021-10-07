Mom's billboard warns others after daughter dies due to fentanyl-laced pill

Cassandra Saldivar, who passed away on June 1, 2021, is pictured with her son. (Patricia Saldivar)

Patricia Salvidar is photographed with her late daughter, Cassandra Saldivar. (Patricia Saldivar)

Patricia Saldivar rented a billboard in Arlington, Texas, in memory of her daughter, Cassandra. (Patricia Saldivar)

Patricia Salvidar, far right, poses with her late daughter Cassandra and loved ones. (Patricia Saldivar)