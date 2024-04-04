Former NC State AD Debbie Yow laid groundwork for current success

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 spoke one-on-one Thursday with one of the architects of NC State's men's and women's basketball teams. Debbie Yow served as Athletic Director at State for a decade, from 2010 to 2019. Her sister, Kay, was the legendary coach of the Wolfpack women's basketball team for more than three decades -- the only person, before this season, to lead their women's basketball program to the Final Four. Their younger sister, Susan Yow, was an All-American basketball player for NC State, too.

In her role as AD, Debbie hired both Wes Moore and Kevin Keatts to their respective roles, and said she is thoroughly enjoying the success both programs are now having. Moore was hired in 2013, while Keatts was brought on in 2017. This year marks the first Final Four appearance for both coaches.

"It's going to make a difference in recruiting and everything else," Yow said.

Yow said this March run for both programs has made her incredibly happy for Wolfpack fans, who have often played third fiddle to North Carolina and Duke in recent years, decades even.

"The special part about it is for Wolfpack Nation, the fact that they waited this long to see this level of success return," Yow said.

She also made it clear: this season is all about the Pack.

"All respect to North Carolina and Duke for what they've been able to do in their programs, but this is our time," she said.

When asked how her late sister would respond to the magic both basketball teams are currently conjuring, Yow said this is the type of weekend Kay would have loved.

"She'd be thrilled," Yow said. "And right now, she would be planning on how to get from Cleveland to Phoenix, to be sure she could be there for both."