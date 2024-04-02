Wolfpack legend Chris Corchiani on Final Four run: 'I'm so proud of them'

Rooting for the Wolfpack is a family affair for former star Chris Corchiani Sr. and he like many, is basking in the moment.

Rooting for the Wolfpack is a family affair for former star Chris Corchiani Sr. and he like many, is basking in the moment.

Rooting for the Wolfpack is a family affair for former star Chris Corchiani Sr. and he like many, is basking in the moment.

Rooting for the Wolfpack is a family affair for former star Chris Corchiani Sr. and he like many, is basking in the moment.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wolfpack Nation is gearing up for a weekend showdown at the Final Four in Phoenix. There are a lot of excited fans, and a former NC State star player and his family are among them.

Chris Corchiani Sr. is a Wolfpack legend and part of the famed "Fire and Ice" guard combination in the late 1980s.

Corchiani made history as the first NCAA Division I player to record 1,000 career assists and to this day, he remains second on the all-time list.

At NC State, we have a starving fan base that is finally able to eat. - Chris Corchiani Sr.

Now, his beloved team is heading to the Final Four.

"To finally get this opportunity, it's just something I never thought would happen. At NC State, we have a starving fan base that is finally able to eat," he said.

Corchiani played under legendary coach Jim Valvano, who was the last person to lead the Wolfpack to a national title 41 years ago.

"I know he's up in heaven smiling, happy. He'll be right there next to Coach (Kevin) Keatts helping him out," said Corchiani.

His youngest son Hugo goes to NC State and the family's ties to basketball still run deep. Another son, Chris Jr., was a walk-on at NC State.

The sophomore is a scout player for the women's team and for the men's team, an intern photographer and videographer.

ALSO SEE | 1983 champion Ernie Myers discusses Wolfpack then and now

"We were the 'Cardiac Pack'. These guys are 'Why not us?' They're writing their own story, and it's great to watch."

Hugo Corchiani was one of thousands upon thousands of NC State fans who rushed the Bell Tower after Sunday night's Elite Eight win against Tobacco Road rival Duke.

"It's really good to see people of my generation and generation before me, and we're all there just celebrating, celebrating the Wolfpack," said Hugo Corchiani. "It's just really cool to see how the whole nation's reacting and kind of shown us love."

Fans certainly have their eye on another victory and the Corchiani's are going to be there in Arizona cheering on the men's team as they face No. 1 seed Purdue for a spot in Monday's national title game.

ALSO SEE | Two DJs and how they helped NC State men's basketball get its groove back

"It hasn't been done since 1983. I'm so proud of them, (I'm) so proud of the girls' team. To have two teams in the final four is unheard of," said Corchiani.

The Wolfpack women's team also advanced to the Final Four, being held in Cleveland. They departed from campus earlier Tuesday to head north and like the man, chase a championship.