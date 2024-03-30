Duke, NC State faces off in Elite Eight round of NCAA Men's Tournament

NORTH CAROLINA -- After Duke's victory against Houston on Friday, the Blue Devils will face an ACC rival, No. 11 seed North Carolina State in Dallas for a spot in the final four.

The two teams will play on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. on CBS.

BOTTOM LINE

The Blue Devils are 15-6 against ACC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Duke is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolfpack are 14-11 in ACC play. NC State ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by DJ Burns averaging 8.5.

Duke averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 10.3 more points per game (76.3) than Duke gives up (66.0).

DJ Horne scored 19 points to help keep NC State's magical postseason going and help the Wolfpack reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jared McCain is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 13.8 points. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.5 points, eight rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Burns is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

